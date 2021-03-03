Do You Still Have to Wear a Mask While Shopping, Working? It Depends

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he was removing occupancy restrictions and ending the statewide mandate requiring people wear masks in public on March 10.

While some business owners see the governor's stance as a signal things are beginning to return to normal, others are continuing to follow the guidance of medical experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who say that wearing masks is still a necessary component in the fight against the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The governor's order (GA-34) says that no jurisdiction can force people to wear masks beyond March 10, but that businesses can run their operations as they see fit -- meaning any business can require workers or customers to wear masks upon entering.

It's important to remember, also, that there is still a federal mask mandate that requires masks to be worn while inside Federal buildings and while on Federal lands, but while also on public transportation, including buses, subways, ride-shares and airplanes.

Below is a list of many retailers in North Texas who have announced their plans regarding masking -- if it's required, encouraged or not required. This list will be updated as new statements are received from businesses around the Metroplex.

Kroger

"To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We also continue to advocate to federal, state and local officials to prioritize frontline grocery workers for the vaccine rollout plan, and we will offer a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine."

H-E-B

"Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B will still require all our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work. H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our partners and customers, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores."

Target

"We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for guests with underlying medical conditions and young children. We also require all store team members to wear masks at work and have provided them with reusable and disposable masks. Those who have been vaccinated for coronavirus are still required to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines, in line with current CDC guidance."



To help our guests, we:

• Provide disposable masks at our store entrances to guests who do not have one.

• Remind guests to wear masks with signs, team members at store entrances and overhead audio reminders.

• Guide guests to shop our various no-contact fulfillment options, including Drive Up, Target.com and Shipt, if they don’t want to wear masks.

Billy Bob's Texas

"After the recent announcements from Gov. Abbott and Judge Whitley removing the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions, Billy Bob's Texas will no longer require guests to wear masks upon entry. However, we take the health and well-being of our community very seriously. Our guests, entertainers and staff are and will always be our number one priority. Therefore, masks are still highly recommended. We will continue to operate at a limited capacity and keep other safety protocols in place, such as additional hand sanitizing stations and temperature checks for guests, entertainers and staff. We will continue to monitor the federal, state and local guidelines and adjust accordingly in the days and weeks ahead. We greatly appreciate your understanding and support during these times.

General Motors

"GM will continue its workplace safety protocols (including mask-wearing) to protect employee health."

Toyota

"Toyota intends to maintain its COVID-19 health and safety protocols in its properties at this time, including the use of face coverings."

Six Flags Over Texas

The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority. At this time, we will continue to follow CDC guidelines and require guests ages two and older and all team members to wear face masks while in the park.

American Airlines Center

We are aware of Gov. Abbott's latest executive orders to reopen Texas. While we appreciate the eagerness to reopen the state as COVID-19 related numbers are declining, our arena policies will remain the same. American Airlines Center's current reduced capacities, social distancing and mask mandates will continue to be enforced at all Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars games as well as all other events until further notice. Our full list of Fan Safety Guidelines can be found here.