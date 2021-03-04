‘The Pandemic is Not Over': Mayor Johnson Mandates Masks at All City-Owned Buildings

After Governor Abbott released news that Texas will be ending its' mask mandate Monday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson informed residents via Twitter that masks will still be required at all city-owned buildings.

"We also still need to practice social distancing. And we still need to avoid taking unnecessary risks," Johnson said. "The pandemic is not over."

I am going to issue an order mandating masks at all city-owned buildings. We have to do what we are legally allowed to do to get people to wear masks.



We also still need to practice social distancing. And we still need to avoid taking unnecessary risks. The pandemic is not over. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 4, 2021

The mayor went on to tweet about the necessity of masks in what he calls 'the fourth quarter' of the pandemic. "We’re in the fourth quarter here, and we’re going to win. Don’t fumble the ball now. Wear a mask, and stay on guard," he tweeted.

Until Texas reaches the finish line, Johnson urged residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

We are going to get through this pandemic. We’re getting closer every day. Vaccines are our most effective tool for stopping COVID-19, and they will help us achieve herd immunity.



However, while we push to get people vaccinated, you still need to wear your mask. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 4, 2021

Vaccination efforts are still emerging, with South Dallas megachurch, The Potter's House opening into a vaccination hub Thursday.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.