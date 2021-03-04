‘The Pandemic is Not Over': Mayor Johnson Mandates Masks at All City-Owned Buildings

After Governor Abbott released news that Texas will be ending its' mask mandate Monday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson informed residents via Twitter that masks will still be required at all city-owned buildings.
"We also still need to practice social distancing. And we still need to avoid taking unnecessary risks," Johnson said. "The pandemic is not over."
The mayor went on to tweet about the necessity of masks in what he calls 'the fourth quarter' of the pandemic. "We’re in the fourth quarter here, and we’re going to win. Don’t fumble the ball now. Wear a mask, and stay on guard," he tweeted.
Until Texas reaches the finish line, Johnson urged residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Vaccination efforts are still emerging, with South Dallas megachurch, The Potter's House opening into a vaccination hub Thursday.
Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.
From the Texas DSHS: Availability of COVID-19 vaccines lilsted on this map are based on shipping information and reporting to the DSHS directly by facilities. Please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have vaccine on hand and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. Vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.
On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.
Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.
The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.