Dallas' Most Heart-Breaking Restaurant Closures in 2020

Like the “in memoriam” tribute at the end of the Grammys each year, the list of restaurant closures in Dallas-Fort Worth is always bittersweet. But it’s more bitter than sweet in 2020, because the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of restaurants that might have otherwise survived.

In early 2020, Crossroads Diner chef Tom Fleming didn’t anticipate he’d close his breakfast spot later in the year. But then he was hit with eight months of dismal sales due to the pandemic. “There’s not enough money coming through the door,” he says. “That’s what it is: There’s just not enough.”ADVERTISING

Even before the pandemic hit, a host of notable restaurants shuttered. Chef Stephan Pyles closed his Stephan Pyles Flora Street Cafe in early January. Six months later, he looked back on that decision, thankful: “What was actually dumb luck looks like brilliance,” the chef said.

See the noteworthy restaurant closings in Dallas this year, listed chronologically by the date they went out of business, from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.