Dallas Morning News Parent Company Belo Seeks Name Change to ‘Embrace Social Justice Movement'

Belo, a native of North Carolina, volunteered to serve in the Confederate Army

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

The exterior of the Dallas Morning News building in the old Dallas Public Library, Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

The parent company of The Dallas Morning News announced Tuesday during its quarterly conference call that it will seek to change its name, citing its namesake founder’s ties to the Confederacy.

During the call with investors, A. H. Belo Corporation also said it intends to seek shareholder approval for a reverse stock split to regain compliance with its New York Stock Exchange listing requirements. It reported a 12.8% drop in revenue and a loss for the quarter and the year.

The company will ask shareholders in May to approve changing its name to DallasNews Corporation. A. H. Belo was a colonel in the Confederate Army before buying the newspaper company that traces its roots to 1842.

