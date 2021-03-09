Dallas Morning News Parent Company Belo Seeks Name Change to ‘Embrace Social Justice Movement'

The parent company of The Dallas Morning News announced Tuesday during its quarterly conference call that it will seek to change its name, citing its namesake founder’s ties to the Confederacy.

During the call with investors, A. H. Belo Corporation also said it intends to seek shareholder approval for a reverse stock split to regain compliance with its New York Stock Exchange listing requirements. It reported a 12.8% drop in revenue and a loss for the quarter and the year.

The company will ask shareholders in May to approve changing its name to DallasNews Corporation. A. H. Belo was a colonel in the Confederate Army before buying the newspaper company that traces its roots to 1842.

