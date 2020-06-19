Apple Will Close Some Stores Again in States That Are Seeing a Resurgence of Covid-19 Cases

What to Know Apple stock dropped on Friday after the company said planned to close some U.S. stores due to rising levels of Covid-19

A total of 11 Apple stores will close in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona

Customers who have products in these stores for repair will have the weekend to get their devices back

Stocks rolled over to trade lower on Friday after Apple said it will again close some stores because of recent spikes of coronavirus cases around the U.S.

Shares of Apple were down about 0.5% mid-day on Friday, off about 2% from its intraday peak.

A total of 11 Apple stores will close in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona starting on Saturday. Customers who have products in those stores for repair will have the weekend to get their devices back, Apple said. All of the stores had been re-opened since Apple initially closed them in March.

“Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement.

Apple previously closed its stores around the world in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Stores began to re-open in recent weeks with safety measures including mandatory masking, temperature checks, curb-side pickup in certain regions, and service by appointment.

Apple said earlier this week that it planned to re-open stores in New York City and that it was aiming for more than 200 U.S. stores to be open by the end of the week.

The announcement hit stocks across the board as the Dow was up 47 points before the news, and subsequently dropped more than 230 points before recovering. The announcement negatively affected brick and mortar retailers in particular.

The full list of Apple stores closing is below:

Florida

- Waterside Shops

- Coconut Point

North Carolina

- Southpark

- Northlake Mall

South Carolina

- Haywood Mall

Arizona

- Chandler Fashion Center

- Scottsdale Fashion Square

- Arrowhead

- SanTan Village

- Scottsdale Quarter

- La Encantada

