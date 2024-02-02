American Airlines will soon offer nonstop flights to the land Down Under

American Airlines says later this year they'll launch nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Australia, Brazil, Hawaii, and Mexico.

The Fort Worth-based airline said its first-ever nonstop flight between DFW and Brisbane, Australia (BNE) will begin in October. The flight, estimated to be around 14 hours, will be the longest current nonstop flight offered by the airline.

American will also offer more than 100 destinations in the United States that will now have one-stop flights to BNE this October, which currently require two or more stops.

The American-Qantas partnership will offer flights from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK) and Vancouver, Canada (YVR), to four major gateways in Australia and New Zealand: Auckland (AKL), Brisbane (BNE), Melbourne (MEL), and Sydney (SYD).

On Oct. 27, American will add flights between DFW and Rio de Janeiro (GIG). They will also return service between DFW and Kona, Hawaii (KOA), Honolulu (HNL) and Kahului (OGG).

This summer, AA plans to add more flights to the Caribbean and Mexico.