American Airlines eliminates 321 DFW positions in customer support reorg

American Airlines says they're eliminating the positions of more than 320 workers in North Texas as part of a reconfiguration of its customer service team.

The reorganization, the Fort Worth-based airline said, will "provide an even higher level of support in the future" to travelers.

"Today, we announced updates to our contact center organization that will help us better serve our customers. As part of these updates, we are creating a new Customer Success team that will be dedicated to providing more convenient, elevated support to American Airlines customers with some of their most complex travel needs," the airline said in a statement.

The Dallas Morning News said that another 335 workers in Phoenix will also be impacted by the reconfiguration. The paper reported the Customer Success team will now be made up of 135 employees.

The airline said the employees whose positions were eliminated were not represented by a union and that they are able to apply for more than 800 current job openings with the company, including those on the reconfigured Customer Success team.

American Airlines said employees who do not find employment elsewhere in the company or are eligible to retire will be offered severance payment. If the employee wants to look at jobs outside of the company, American said they'll provide outplacement support.

The airline said customer team members will remain working and be paid through March 30.