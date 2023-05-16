American Airlines, DFW Airport Restart Plans for Terminal F, Announce Billions in Improvements

American Airlines and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are restarting development plans for a sixth terminal as part of nearly $5 billion in planned improvements at the world's second-busiest passenger airport.

The airport and Fort Worth-based airline jointly announced Tuesday they signed a new 10-year Use and Lease Agreement, which includes pre-approved capital investments including the construction of Terminal F, the renovation of Terminal C, and other modernization projects.

"The Use and Lease Agreement not only creates a predictable and equitable business model for DFW Airport, but it also underscores the commitment of the airport and our airline partners to provide passengers with the best

possible travel experience," said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue.

AA and DFW announced plans in 2019 to spend $3.5 billion on a new 24-gate terminal with hopes of having it up and running by 2025. The pandemic and lower demand for air travel put the project on hold, but with air travel demand climbing again, there's confidence to resume modified expansion plans.

"Our partnership with American Airlines, our largest airline, is stronger than ever. With the support of Robert Isom and the American team, we are making investments that set the stage for the airport of the future — one that prioritizes innovation, customer experience, and sustainability," Donohue said.

Instead of 24 gates, the partners are now planning on a 15-gate concourse and instead of spending $3.5 billion, they plan to allocate $1.63 billion to the terminal project.

Terminal F will be built on the southwest side of the airport adjacent to the airport's existing Express South parking lot and, after looking at a rendering released Tuesday, will not follow the crescent shape of the airport's other five terminals but will instead be a rectangle with gates on two sides of the building.

DFW Airport An artist's rendering of Terminal F at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, released May 2023.

Officials have not said when they plan to have the new terminal operational.

AA and DFW also plan to spend another $3.2 billion on other improvements, including renovations and expansion for new gates at Terminals A and C along with other modernization projects around the airport.

They'll spend an estimated $2.72 billion on terminal improvements including, "a major reimagining of Terminal C, gate expansions extending from Terminal A and Terminal C, and significant upgrades to roadways and terminal access."

An artist's rendering, below, shows the planned expansion out of Terminal C. The airline said the terminal expansions will bring 24 additional gates to the existing terminals to prepare both AA and DFW for long-term growth.

DFW Airport An artist's rendering of expansion at Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, released May 2023.

The extension of the Use and Lease Agreement is good news for North Texas. American’s total economic impact on Texas is more than $42.7 billion annually and the airline directly employs more than 36,000 team members across the state, all but 1,000 of whom are in North Texas. Additionally, American’s operation in Texas contributes to a total employment impact of more than 365,000 jobs in the state.

“American is proud to call North Texas home, and DFW is our largest hub and a central gateway to our extensive international and domestic network,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “American has led the growth that has propelled DFW to become the second-busiest airport in the world and we are thrilled to finalize a new lease agreement and capital plan that sets the stage for American, DFW, and the North Texas region to continue to grow for years to come."

American Airlines currently has about 800 daily flights out of DFW to more than 240 destinations in more than 25 countries. They carry about 85% of the passenger traffic at the airport and about two-thirds of the carrier's customers connect through the airport. The expansion

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson both took part in the event Tuesday, underscoring the importance of future development for the growing Metroplex.

“We are very proud that Fort Worth-based American Airlines has signed this important agreement to cement DFW’s status as American’s main hub and help us continue to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing in North Texas,” said Parker. “Our region will become the nation’s third-largest metro region within the next 10 years, and it’s no surprise that we have the second-busiest airport in the world. Today’s agreement ensures DFW Airport is ready for the future and to continue serving as Fort Worth’s gateway to the world.”

“As a growing, international city, Dallas takes great pride in its partnerships with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and American Airlines,” said Johnson. “DFW Airport connects our community to the world and fuels economic growth throughout our region and state. We all recognize that North Texas is the place to be. Signing the new Use and Lease Agreement is one step to ensure our region remains well-positioned to thrive in the future.”