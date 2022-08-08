DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports.

The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines and its regional carriers will do the flying to Rochester, Great Falls, Pasco and Charleston, while Southern Express Airways will operate the route to Natchez, Miss. Southern Express has an agreement with American Airlines that lets passengers book flights, connect tickets and transfer bags as if they were one airline.

