American Airlines says they'll add flights to Provo this fall, giving them a third destination in Utah.

The Fort Worth-based airline will fly from DFW and Phoenix to Provo Airport (PVU) twice per day beginning Oct. 7. Tickets to PVU will be available for purchase on April 22.

In addition to Provo, American flies to Salt Lake City and St. George. The airline said they relaunched seasonal service between DFW and St. George earlier this month.

The airline is the second airline this month to launch service to Provo out of DFW. Last month, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced they were launching a twice-weekly service between DFW and Provo starting June 7.