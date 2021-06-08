AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Asks Employees to Volunteer at DFW Airport

Fort Worth-based American wants employees from its nearby headquarters campus to help out at its DFW hub airport.

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

American Airlines is asking its headquarters employees to volunteer at DFW International Airport this summer as the carrier faces an influx of summer passengers due to pent-up pandemic demand.

Fort Worth-based American, which has its headquarters a few miles from its largest hub at DFW, is asking nonunion workers to give up their free time to help the front-line workers at DFW with tasks such as helping customers in the international terminal and returning wheelchairs.

“As we look forward to welcoming back more of our customers this summer, we know they’re counting on us to deliver a reliable operation and help them feel comfortable as they return after many months away from traveling,” American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said in a statement.

Click here to read more from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

