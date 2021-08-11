Amazon-Backed Electric Vehicle Startup Could Bring $5 Billion Factory to Fort Worth

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-vehicle startup backed by Amazon.com Inc., is in talks to invest at least $5 billion to build a factory near Fort Worth, according to city documents.

The factory — code-named “Project Tera,” according to the documents — would be able to produce 200,000 vehicles a year and would create at least 7,500 jobs by 2027. Rivian would ensure minimum average annual salaries of $56,000.

The proposed 2,000-acre Walsh Ranch site is 12 miles southwest of downtown Fort Worth. Upon completion, the plant would include 12 million square feet of construction. The entire Walsh Ranch development spans more than 7,000 acres of ranch land and will be built out over the next few decades with thousands of homes, businesses, schools and parks.

Read more about Rivian and the startup's possible Fort Worth factory at our partners at the Dallas Morning News here.