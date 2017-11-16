Google Launches Program in DFW to Verify Repair Businesses

Google's Guarantee Badge promises to put trustworthy electricians, locksmiths, plumbers and other professionals in front of people who are looking to find and book quickly. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

Google's Guarantee Badge promises to put trustworthy electricians, locksmiths, plumbers and other professionals in front of people who are looking to find and book quickly.

It's called "Local Services," and it could be a game changer for consumers as well as business.

How it works

If you're looking for a plumber in Dallas, you'll type that in the Google search bar as you normally would. You'll then see businesses at the top of the page with green check marks. It says, "Google guaranteed." This means the company or business was screened and vetted.

Google the indicator a "badge of trust," and only businesses who have met Google's qualifying criteria will get this badge on their ad.

How does Google vet these businesses?

Google runs background checks and requires licensing and insurance information from the business owner.

Background checks are required for all businesses that want badges. All employees of the business who serve customers at their homes must also complete the background check.

Businesses have to meet all state and local license requirements. They also need general liability insurance to qualify for the Google Guarantee. License numbers and proof of insurance are required as well.

How are consumers protected?

Google says if you aren't satisfied with the work, you'll get a refund of up to $2,000 (lifetime cap).

The service must have been booked through Local Services. However, add-on or future projects, damages to property, dissatisfaction with price or provider responsiveness and cancellations aren’t covered.

Google says claims must be submitted within 30 days of the initial service completion date.

What this means for businesses

Google Guarantee ads will allow businesses to stand out from others listed on the site. Google will also create profile pages so that people can see which services are offer and the hours of operation. Google says, "it’s the perfect place to source new leads and bookings."

Google Guarantee Availability and Locations

So far, Google Guarantee is only for locksmiths, plumbers, electricians, HVAC and garage door services.

The new feature is live in the DFW area as well as Miami, Chicago, New York, Seattle and a few other cities.

