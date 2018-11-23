Fresh Christmas Trees Cost More in Texas Than Any Other State - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Fresh Christmas Trees Cost More in Texas Than Any Other State

Millennials credited with spike in demand for live trees in Lone Star State

By Ben Russell

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fresh Christmas Trees Cost More in Texas Than Other States

    Fresh Christmas trees will cost more for Texans, on average, than for people in any other state. People in Texas pay, on average, about $104 for a live Christmas tree, which is $31 more than the national average of $73, according to data gathered by Square and the National Christmas Tree Association. (Published 9 minutes ago)

    Fresh Christmas trees will cost more for Texans, on average, than for people in any other state.

    People in Texas pay, on average, about $104 for a live Christmas tree, which is $31 more than the national average of $73, according to data gathered by Square and the National Christmas Tree Association.

    That added cost is largely due to decreased supply from some of the largest tree-producing states – Oregon is the top in the country – and the expense of trucking them across the country.

    But they are expecting a record demand for sales at Christmas Traditions in McKinney, and that is largely attributed to increased interest from the millennial generation.

    Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

    [NATL] Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

    Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

    “We find that the millennials are really interested in not only the real Christmas tree, but the experience of buying a real Christmas tree,” said Shawn Lane, co-owner of Christmas Traditions, which is entering its 17th year of operation.

    Lane and his staff were busy all this week setting up the trees ahead of the 9 a.m. Black Friday opening.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices