Dallas County to Vote on Uber Tax Incentives

Dallas County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposed, multimillion-dollar tax incentive plan that could potentially lure an Uber corporate expansion to Dallas.

Uber has said it is considering expanding a Deep Ellum high rise office complex for the site of an expansion that would bring 3,000 corporate-level jobs to Dallas. Those jobs would have a starting salary of at least $100,000, according to the ride-share firm.

In exchange, Dallas County will consider giving Uber a $2.6 million tax break over the next ten years.

Last week, Dallas city council members approved an incentive package of more than $9 million for Uber.

Uber has said it plans to make its expansion decision by the end of August.