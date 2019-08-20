Dallas County to Vote on Uber Tax Incentives - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County to Vote on Uber Tax Incentives

$2.6 million in tax breaks could lure 3,000 Uber jobs to Dallas

By Ben Russell

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Dallas County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposed, multimillion-dollar tax incentive plan that could potentially lure an Uber corporate expansion to Dallas.

    Uber has said it is considering expanding a Deep Ellum high rise office complex for the site of an expansion that would bring 3,000 corporate-level jobs to Dallas. Those jobs would have a starting salary of at least $100,000, according to the ride-share firm.

    In exchange, Dallas County will consider giving Uber a $2.6 million tax break over the next ten years.

    Last week, Dallas city council members approved an incentive package of more than $9 million for Uber.

    Uber has said it plans to make its expansion decision by the end of August.

