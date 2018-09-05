Council Votes to Ban Short-Term Rentals in Grapevine

Grapevine residents packed city hall Tuesday night to voice concern and support of short-term rental homes, like Airbnb and VRBO, in their neighborhoods. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Grapevine residents packed city hall Tuesday night to voice concern and support of short-term rental homes, like Airbnb and VRBO, in their neighborhoods.

City leaders in Grapevine voted to uphold the current ordinance that bans residents in certain areas from using their homes as short term rentals.

The city council listened to hours of public comment for and against the ordinance. Residents spoke passionately on both sides -- some believing the ban is needed because of "party houses" creating excessive noise and parking issues, while others said it was a good alternative source of income and brings tourism to the city.

Those in support also said it enriched their lives by meeting people from all over the country and the world. Those residents also said their Airbnb visitors were helpful to the city's economy by spending money on local business.

The current ordinance prohibits short term rentals and states homeowners can receive a fine up to $2,000 if found in violation. However, the city council did say there will be a grace period for homeowners to phase out the use of their short term rentals and the city will focus on an "education first" approach over enforcement.

Arlington city council is having the same discussion over short-term rentals, which will be addressed at a Sept. 18 meeting.