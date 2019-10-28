American Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Aukland, New Zealand, beginning next year. (Published Oct. 28, 2019)

Fort Worth-based American says the seasonal service runs from Oct. 25, 2020 through March 25, 2021. Flights will leave DFW Airport on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for the first weeks of service before becoming daily beginning Dec. 1, 2020.

The 16-hour journey will be flown on American's Boeing 787-900, which has 30 seats in Flagship Business and 21 Premium Economy seats.

American says the new route linking DFW with Aukland comes as part of a business deal with Australian carrier Qantas. The codeshare agreement means Qantas customers will be able to book the flight, which is operated by American, and still redeem Qantas points and status credits on American.

Tickets will be available beginning Nov. 30.

American is also adding nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport to Auckland and Christchurch, New Zealand, beginning next year.