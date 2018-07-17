Many Amazon customers are asking for Prime Day to be extended after experiencing problems with the site.

In response, Amazon said, “Some customers are having difficulty shopping, and we’re working to resolve this issue quickly. Many are shopping successfully – in the first hour of Prime Day in the U.S., customers have ordered more items compared to the first hour last year. There are hundreds of thousands of deals to come and more than 34 hours to shop Prime Day.”

As for a Prime Day extension, Amazon said "It wasn’t all a walk in the (dog) park, we had a ruff start – we know some customers were temporarily unable to make purchases. We still have hundreds of thousands of new deals today. Customers can check back often and download the free Amazon App to use the Watch A Deal feature."

Amazon said its Prime Day sales in the U.S. so far are bigger than ever.

In the first 10 hours, Amazon said Prime Day grew even faster, year-over-year, than the first 10 hours last year.

Today.com has done a round-up of good deals and will keep updating this page as new top deals come in.

