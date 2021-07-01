Since 2002, 7-Eleven has offered a free Slurpee to anyone who walks in the door on July 11 for "7-Eleven Day."

But for the second year in a row, 7-Eleven Day is canceled. Instead, the Irving-based convenience store chain is offering a free small Slurpee through their 7-Eleven loyalty app for its 94th birthday.

The free Slurpee is available to claim through the app the entire month of July, starting Thursday.

Last July, the retailer canceled 7-Eleven Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered a free medium Slurpee to its app members.

7-Eleven is also offering other birthday month discounts through its app.