7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven Day is Canceled, But the Free Slurpee is Here to Stay

Users of the 7-11 loyalty app can redeem a free small Slurpee the entire month of July

7Eleven070912.jpg

Since 2002, 7-Eleven has offered a free Slurpee to anyone who walks in the door on July 11 for "7-Eleven Day."

But for the second year in a row, 7-Eleven Day is canceled. Instead, the Irving-based convenience store chain is offering a free small Slurpee through their 7-Eleven loyalty app for its 94th birthday.

The free Slurpee is available to claim through the app the entire month of July, starting Thursday.

Last July, the retailer canceled 7-Eleven Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered a free medium Slurpee to its app members.

7-Eleven is also offering other birthday month discounts through its app.

