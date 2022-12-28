Business News
news Jan 20

Feds Seize Almost $700 Million of FTX Assets in Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Case

Federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in cash and assets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, primarily in the form of Robinhood shares.

