Business News

Feds Seize Almost $700 Million of FTX Assets in Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Case
Federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in cash and assets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, primarily in the form of Robinhood shares.
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation
Apple CEO Tim Cook is Taking a More Than 40% Pay CutThe Apple leader has received a $3 million base salary for the past three years, but his total compensation jumped from $14.8 million in 2020 to $98.7 million in 2021 and $99.4 million in 2022....
Trump Organization Hit With $1.6 Million Fine for Criminal Tax Fraud Scheme
Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump’s business, were hit with fines of $1.6 million at sentencing.
US Consumer Inflation Eased Again to 6.5% in December Compared With Last YearRising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Re...