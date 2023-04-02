Rainbows After the April 2, 2023 Storms Published April 2, 2023 • Updated on April 2, 2023 at 8:09 pm NBC 5 viewers shared photos of rainbows after storms passed through North Texas on April 2, 2023. 12 photos 1/12 Jordan Romanchuk Whitesboro, TX 2/12 Claude Castiglione Nice rainbow caught in Gunter after the storm move through. 3/12 Claude Castiglione Here’s a few pictures after the rain passed through Gunter. We even caught a double 🌈. 4/12 Clyde Stringer Near Valley View TX 5/12 RJ Hampton Grandson Brayten holding hail with a rainbow 6/12 Jeff Byrum Pictures of double rainbow after storms in Bells, Tx – Grayson County 7/12 Jeff Byrum Pictures of double rainbow after storms in Bells, Tx – Grayson County 8/12 Jeff Byrum Pictures of double rainbow after storms in Bells, Tx – Grayson County 9/12 Jeff Byrum Pictures of double rainbow after storms in Bells, Tx – Grayson County 10/12 Norma Folse Photo taken at sun set April 2, 2023 in Hill County, Texas. 11/12 Jim McKenna Thunderstorm in Bedford 12/12 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comsevere storms More Photo Galleries Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse Your Hail Photos – April 2, 2023 Ribbon Cutting Day at Dallas' Historic Longhorn Ballroom Your Spring Photos 2023