Fort Worth police chief confirms even more rape kits missed testing deadlines

NBC 5 Investigates has learned sex assault evidence testing delays have affected even more victims than Fort Worth police first acknowledged.

Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes told NBC 5 Investigates on Monday that his department missed state-mandated deadlines more than 1,200 times over five years.

Those comments came during the chief's first in-depth interview since NBC 5 Investigates reported the testing delays last month.

When we broke the story of the rape kit backlog in October, we had state records showing at that time, Fort Worth police had about 900 rape kits overdue for completion.

We also had records suggesting that over the past five years, even more kits had not been tested and analyzed within the state's requirement of 90 days.

Edward Ayala, NBC 5 News Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes, right, talks with NBC 5 Investigates' Scott Friedman, left, and acknowledges the number of rape kits that were not tested on time is more than originally reported.

On Monday, Noakes confirmed the total number was, in fact, higher than the number we initially reported. He acknowledged that 1,218 times in the last five years, his department failed to process sexual assault evidence in the time state law requires, leaving victims waiting for information.

"It's completely unacceptable. It's ridiculous. There's no reason it should ever be that big. We shouldn't even be talking about one or two, quite frankly," Noakes said. "You're talking over a thousand, over 1,200 cases, they've missed the deadline. It's unacceptable. There's no way to give any excuse that would make that a legitimate number. It's a terrible number."

Noakes said that in recent weeks, the Fort Worth police crime lab has been able to reduce the current backlog to about 600 cases. He said the department is also close to hiring four new DNA analysts to help fill most of the lab's five vacant positions.

The department said the vacancies at the crime lab contributed to the backlog.

