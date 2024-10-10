Fort Worth leaders pledge action after NBC 5 investigation finds 901 untested rape kits

Fort Worth city leaders are promising to fix the problems uncovered in an NBC 5 investigation that found, hundreds of times, Fort Worth police have missed state deadlines for testing sexual assault evidence kits.

Fort Worth Mayor Pro Tem, Gyna M. Bivens told NBC 5 the city has not done right by sexual assault victims.

She's now promising the city will immediately work to address the staffing shortage which has added to a backlog of hundreds of untested rape kits.

“What I can promise you is we will do better and we will fix this. You know, we have to,” Bivens told NBC 5.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

On Wednesday, an NBC 5 Investigates series, “Justice Shelved”, revealed that more than 760 times in five years, Fort Worth police were late to submit rape kits to a lab in the state required 30 days.

An NBC 5 investigation has raised questions about the Fort Worth Police Department's handling of sexual assault cases. The department has failed to test sexual assault evidence kits in a timely manner as required by state law, leaving victims without justice. Senior investigative reporter Scott Friedman reveals why it's happening and how the delays can leave victims without "justice shelved."

And hundreds of kits were not lab-tested in the required 90-day timeframe.

New state records provided by the Department of Public Safety show Fort Worth police currently have 901 untested kits that are already past the 90-day mark, leaving victims who reported sexual assaults waiting for answers.

Latrice Godfrey, who reported a sexual assault in 2022, told NBC Investigates how her kit went untested for 11 months.

“It takes so much. To come forward. It takes so much to go through that exam for it to be mishandled and just to be sitting on a shelf like, we get to it when we get to it, when my healing journey is relying on that,” said Godfrey.

Bivens said Thursday there is no excuse for such delays.

“I'm a woman. I would not want my kit on somebody's desk because there is no one to process it,” said Bivens.

Bivens says Fort Worth police will immediately increase hiring salaries for DNA analysts at the police department’s forensic lab, in an effort to fill empty positions.

Police have said those vacancies contributed to the backlog.

NBC 5 Investigates found the Fort Worth Police Crime Lab, located in the nation’s 12th largest city, currently has only one fully trained DNA analyst and two more in training.

“We have we have eight spots that are allotted, five are vacant at this time, they've tried recruiting”, said Police Sgt. Leah Wagner in an interview with NBC 5 Investigates that aired Wednesday night.

Across the state crime labs are struggling to hire DNA analysts and keep them through what can be a two-year-long training process.

At a state senate committee hearing in Austin on Thursday, forensic scientists proposed a new state apprenticeship program pairing universities with crime labs to build a better pipeline of applicants.

Some lawmakers signaled they are on board.

“My pledge is we will work with the locals. If it needs more trained people, if we need to work with higher ed to see how we open up and get more forensic testers trained, we will work with you on that,” said State Sen. Joan Huffman/(R) Houston

It’s a concept that might help in the future but won't help Fort Worth immediately eliminate its huge backlog.

“Because of the increase in pay, I am optimistic you'll see more action from us. And I do challenge you guys, get back with us in 30 days to see what's going on. I would hope to see more applicants applying for the positions,” said Bivens.

Since 2019, state lawmakers have provided tens of millions of dollars to help cities eliminate backlogs by hiring private labs to assist.

Fort Worth police say because they have their own in-house lab they have a harder time finding private labs willing to put their cases at the top of the priority list.

DPS will release statewide numbers for all departments later this year.

But the DPS lab director testified in Austin that the current statewide number of untested kits past the 90-day deadline is about 1130.

That indicates the 901 late kits currently in Fort Worth would account for most of the current statewide backlog.

However, other departments that don't have a backlog at the moment – have also tested some kits late, beyond the 90-day deadline.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault who experienced delays in testing, NBC 5 would like to hear your story. You can contact our investigative team at Investigate@nbdfw.com

SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIM RESOURCES

If you are a survivor or know of a survivor in need of professional assistance, there are resources available in the community. Here is a list of organizations that may be able to assist:

National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN)

Website: RAINN.org

Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Offers 24/7 confidential support for survivors of sexual assault.

Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA)

Website: taasa.org

A resource for sexual assault survivors and advocates, offering legal support, training, and community-based programs.

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center (DARCC)

Website: dallasrapecrisis.org

Provides advocacy, counseling, and legal assistance for survivors of sexual assault in the Dallas area.

Texas Legal Services Center

Website: tlsc.org

Provides pro bono legal services to victims of sexual assault, including help with protective orders and other legal matters.

Victim Support Services - Texas Department of Public Safety

Website: dps.texas.gov

Helps crime victims access compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other costs related to sexual assault.

Safe Horizon

Website: safehorizon.org

Hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)

Offers crisis counseling, support groups, and legal assistance.

End Rape on Campus (EROC)

Website: endrapeoncampus.org

Supports survivors of sexual violence in educational institutions and offers resources for reporting incidents.

National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC)

Website: victimsofcrime.org

Provides information and resources for victims of crime, including sexual assault.

Futures Without Violence

Website: futureswithoutviolence.org

Offers programs and resources aimed at ending violence against women and children.

The Joyful Heart Foundation