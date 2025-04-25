A Dallas City Councilmember wants action less than 24 hours after NBC 5 Investigates revealed that police response times far exceeded department expectations, keeping some people waiting for hours for a police officer.

District 4 Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold said Friday the city needs to dig into the data to understand what's causing severe delays in police response time to some Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls for assistance.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As NBC 5 Investigates reported in "Help on Hold" on Thursday night, Dallas police records showed that responding to the highest Priority 1 emergency calls in March took an average of 15 minutes in Southeast Dallas. That's almost twice the city's goal of eight minutes.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In Southeast and Northeast Dallas, response times for urgent Priority 2 calls averaged more than three hours. Priority 2 calls, which can include violent incidents, should be answered in fewer than 12 minutes.

Arnold said citizens who are not getting a timely response from the police department should contact their representative so that the City Council can advocate for change.

"When we know, then you can hold us accountable," Arnold said. "And that's all I'm asking for every citizen to do when they're impacted. You have to hold us accountable. That's why the Dallas Police Department is here; the new chief is here. We're here as council members. But, holistically, we're here as a city, and we want Dallas to be a city of safety."

Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates

The city's new chief of police, Daniel Comeaux, started work this week and told NBC 5 Investigates that he will address and improve response times as he gets settled into his new role.

The Dallas Police Department is short-staffed and is working to hire an additional 300 officers this year. But law enforcement experts who talked to NBC 5 Investigates said hiring hundreds of officers may not happen rapidly and that to reduce response times, the department may also need to look more closely at how it deploys officers and manages responses.

Tell us about your experiences

If you have found yourself waiting for police to arrive, and can safely send us photos, videos, or information, we would like to hear from you at: iSee@nbcdfw.com. We want to know more about what's happening in your neighborhood as we continue to track this problem.