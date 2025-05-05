North Texas has seen higher than normal spring rain totals

If you've felt like it's been raining a lot, you are right! April saw higher-than-normal rain totals, and May is starting wet as well.

Official records are kept at DFW Airport and April 2025 had 5.22 inches of rain, that is 2 inches more than normal. April typically picks up 3.22 inches of rain. The day last month with the most rain was April 30th. 2.40" of rain fell.

So far this May, DFW has received .70" of rain. Normal rainfall for the entire month of May is 4.78".

There is more heavy rain in the forecast this week. Tuesday, widespread rain is forecasted and a Flood Watch is in effect. 2-4 inches is expected across North Texas this week. Low, lingering rain chances are in the forecast through the work week.

The weather pattern may be changing by mid May. Long range predictions from the Climate Prediction Center have much of Texas seeing below normal precipitation from May 13-19th.