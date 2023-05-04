fake inspections real plates

Catch Up on NBC 5 Investigates' ‘Fake Inspections, Real Plates'

NBC 5 Investigates how a state system has allowed cars with fake vehicle inspections to get Texas license plates

By NBCDFW Staff

A new special from NBC 5 Investigates will get you up to speed on an issue affecting drivers on Texas roads.

NBC 5 Investigates first reported in March that some investigators believe millions of Texas cars were never checked for safety and emissions.

Now, viewers can watch a series of reports in a new half-hour special on NBC 5 apps and streaming channels.

"Fake Inspections, Real Plates" will stream at 10:15 p.m. every night and at 5 p.m. on May 6 and 7 on the NBC Dallas Fort Worth News Channel on Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo. Go to NBCDFW.com/Everywhere for help finding the channel.

The special will also be available on-demand on NBC 5's apps on Roku and FireTV.

