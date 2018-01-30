Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings expressed regret that he and other members of the Dallas City Council voted in the past to advance the camera program at DCS. (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

Dallas Mayor on School Bus Camera Vote: 'One of the Dumbest Things We Have Ever Done'

School districts in Dallas and Lancaster are threatening to seize bus barns and bus lots that were controversially sold by busing operator Dallas County Schools.



Trustees for both districts recently approved resolutions to begin eminent domain proceedings on four service centers — three in Dallas ISD and one in Lancaster ISD — used by the soon-to-be-dismantled agency if the new owners don’t agree to sell on the districts’ terms.

