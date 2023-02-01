Two Iconic Fashion Brands Pay Tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss is being honored as part of a limited-edition clothing collection by Gap and the Brooklyn Circus, a Haitian-owned, historically inspired prep wear brand that the Ellen DeGeneres Show's DJ modeled for before his death in December 2022.

The brands released photos of Boss on Tuesday morning as part of the launch.

The new capsule collection features signature styles from both brands and explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep – blending academia, music, and Black culture, including street style dating from the 1960s through today.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes,” his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a press release from Gap. “He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Allison shared: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

According to Gap, Boss was a fan of both brands before forming a friendship with the founder and designer of Brooklyn Circus, Ouigi Theodore.

“I do remember when he was on set, he was extremely encouraging, and the way that he was on set to support Ouigi was something that was very moving to me,” “Pose” actor Indya Moore, who is also featured in the campaign, told People. “It was something that stayed on my mind, and I thought about it throughout.”

Boss was a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project,” “Star Search” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” The popular dancer joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a DJ in 2014 and eventually became a household name and a familiar face of the show.

He died in December in what was found to be a suicide. Boss is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Gap said it would support a mental health organization as a tribute to Boss.

In honor of Stephen, Gap is supporting the 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.