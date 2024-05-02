It's a big weekend with the Mayfest and the Kentucky Derby converging with Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo -- and don't forget to vote on May 4. We looked around and collected a few events you might want to check out in North Texas this weekend after you cast your ballot!

THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS THIS WEEKEND

Don’t miss the Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiestas at the historic Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The family-friends event is free and features more than 70 parade entries. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon, afterward, you can check out more than 50 vendors and exhibitors. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors.

Can't go to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby? Get dressed up and head over to AT&T Discovery District for a Kentucky Derby Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. You can savor a Cowboy Chow chef-crafted menu while you sip on mint juleps and other Derby-inspired cocktails.

THINGS TO DO IN FORT WORTH THIS WEEKEND

Mayfest Fort Worth kicked off Thursday, May 2, and runs through Sunday, May 5 along the banks of the Trinity River and has something for everyone. The family-friendly annual festival takes place on 33 acres in Trinity Park off University Drive and features three music stages, four performing arts stages, a carnival midway, a children's area with arts and crafts, and plenty of food and drink vendors for everyone. Admission is free on Thursday, it's $12 for adults, $7 for kids 3-12. Children under 3 do not need a ticket and there are Senior and Military discounts. Note, if weather thwarts your plans to attend, there are no refunds, your ticket price will be considered a donation to Mayfest, Inc.

Celebrate the Cinco de Mayo at La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. This all-day festival and celebration of Mexican culture features live music, ballet folklorico, great food and much more. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors.

THINGS TO DO IN DENTON THIS WEEKEND

May the 4th be with you, Denton is celebrating 'Star Wars Day' in many ways. Costumes are encouraged at Sith Happens at the Bearded Monk. The fun starts at 1 p.m. with a full day of live music, raffle prizes and a saber duel ring. A Star Wars Bar Crawl starts at Harvest House at 6 p.m., there will be a Star Wars bean bag toss at Anderson's and the Lightsaber Battle continues at the Bearded Monk. Admission is half-price with a costume.

THINGS TO DO IN FRISCO THIS WEEKEND

Take a moment and reflect on those who gave their lives for our country and visit The Wall That Heals. The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is in Frisco from May 2 to May 5 at the Warren Sports Complex. The wall bears the names of 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. Hosted by Frisco VFW Post 8273, The Wall That Heals is open around the clock.

If you like tacos and margaritas, you'll want to head over to the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Riders Field from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2024. The musical lineup includes 2 Chainz, Juvenile, DJ Skribble, Travis Porter and Lucha XTREME Wrestling. Ticket prices start at $75.

THINGS TO DO IN PLANO THIS WEEKEND

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the 20th Annual Asian American Heritage Festival called Plano AsiaFest '24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Haggard Park in historic downtown Plano. The family-friendly event features cultural performances from all parts of Asia. You can also learn about Asian artistic traditions like cooking, visual art, calligraphy, martial arts, origami, fashion and more.

