The Eli Young Band Happy to Be on Stage Again for Lone Star NYE

The Eli Young Band will help North Texas say goodbye to 2020 during the Lone Star NYE program on NBC 5 Dec. 31, and the band couldn't be happier to be back on stage, with each other, playing music.

"We're excited to be here," said lead singer Mike Eli. "We're excited to get out of the house."

Millions will be able to tune in to Lone Star NYE and see the North Texas band from the comfort of their home -- for the band, comfort is the stage.

What to Know 'Lone Star NYE' produced by NBC 5 and Nexstar airs Dec. 31, 2020 from 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021

Features music from the Eli Young Band and Ryan Berg from NBC's 'The Voice.'

The Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular at Reunion Tower happens live at midnight.

"There's something about playing on a real stage with real lights that feels so familiar and normal that we've missed so dearly," said bassist Jon Jones.

The band has been together since their days at the University of North Texas, but for the last 20 years, their life has been on the road -- growing their fan base and growing up together.

"If you look at how we were when we were in college to where we are now, it's almost like - we're a married couple," said drummer Chris Thompson. "We've kind of morphed into each other. There's a little bit of each of us in all of us and that's kinda what makes the band."

The pandemic gave them a rare opportunity to spend more time at home with family.

"That's been a true blessing," said Eli.

They've also spent that time writing new songs.

"I've got quality and quantity which is good," said Eli, "So hopefully there's some real gems in there."

But like their fans, they're ready for the return of some normalcy.

"I think we finished all our home improvement projects at the house and it's time to get back on the road and play some music," said guitarist James Young.

They're optimistic and ready to end 2020 and start 2021 on a high note.

"There's not just an idea of a light at the end of the tunnel. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. So I think there's just so much to be truly hopeful for in 2021," said Jones. "We're a band that's always looking forward to what the next thing is and I think there's a lot of good stuff ahead."

This year’s Lone Star NYE program features the Eli Young Band, singer Ryan Berg from NBC’s “The Voice” and the traditional Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular. It all starts at 11:30 p.m. and is hosted by NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK-TV's D.J. Williams.

The show can be seen in 13 Texas markets and in five Central Time zone states.