Take a Look Inside the ‘Dolly! All Access' Pop-Up Store in Frisco

Parton is opening up an exclusive pop-up store at The Star in Frisco to kick off ACM Awards Week starting Tuesday.

7 photos
1/7
NBCDFW.com
An exclusive pop-up store called "Dolly! All Access" and will be open for a limited time only at The Star in Frisco during ACM Awards Week.
2/7
NBCDFW.com
Dolly Parton Rockstar album pre-order opportunity featuring red carpet step & repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot,and exclusive merchandise.
3/7
NBCDFW.com
Dolly Parton classic merchandise like t-shirts are available.
4/7
NBCDFW.com
Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones features a costume exhibit.
5/7
NBCDFW.com
Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones features a costume exhibit.
6/7
NBCDFW.com
Duncan Hines spotlights its Dolly Parton Baking Collection of cakes, cornbread, muffins & brownies
7/7
NBCDFW.com
Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys & accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Makes It Big (children’s book

This article tagged under:

Dolly PartonFriscoTHE STAR

More Photo Galleries

The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2023
Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2023
Your Hail Photos – April 26, 2023
Your Hail Photos – April 26, 2023
Celebrating the Class of 2023
Celebrating the Class of 2023
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us