Take a Look Inside the 'Dolly! All Access' Pop-Up Store in Frisco Published May 9, 2023 • Updated on May 9, 2023 at 5:18 pm Parton is opening up an exclusive pop-up store at The Star in Frisco to kick off ACM Awards Week starting Tuesday. 7 photos 1/7 NBCDFW.com An exclusive pop-up store called "Dolly! All Access" and will be open for a limited time only at The Star in Frisco during ACM Awards Week. 2/7 NBCDFW.com Dolly Parton Rockstar album pre-order opportunity featuring red carpet step & repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot,and exclusive merchandise. 3/7 NBCDFW.com Dolly Parton classic merchandise like t-shirts are available. 4/7 NBCDFW.com Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones features a costume exhibit. 5/7 NBCDFW.com Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones features a costume exhibit. 6/7 NBCDFW.com Duncan Hines spotlights its Dolly Parton Baking Collection of cakes, cornbread, muffins & brownies 7/7 NBCDFW.com Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys & accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid Makes It Big (children's book