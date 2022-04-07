Selena

‘Selena' Rereleased in Theaters This Week to Celebrate Film's 25th Anniversary

North Texans who dream of seeing "Selena" on the big screen can catch limited showtimes in theaters from April 7-14

Arlene Richie/Media Sources/Media Sources/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the late Selena Quintanilla Perez's self-titled biopic, fans can head to the movies this week for its limited rescreening.

The classic 1997 film was released just two years after Selena’s tragic death and features Jennifer Lopez playing the titular singer showcasing her unforgettable music and love for her fans.

The Tejano singer was just 23-years-old when she was killed in a financial dispute with her manager Yolanda Saldivar who, after receiving a life sentence, will be eligible for parole in three years.

"Selena" was not only a gift to her fans, but also helped catapult Jennifer Lopez's career in film and just last year, the film was inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

On Twitter, the official page for Selena announced the one-week screening and even shared some clips from behind the scenes.

North Texans can catch the screening in theaters from April 7 to April 14 at the following limited locations:

  • Cinemark North East Mall 18 and XD:
    • 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m. 10:30 p.m.
  • LOOK Cinemas - Northwest Highway:
    • 7 p.m., 9:55 p.m.
  • Harkins Southlake Town Center 14
    • 7 p.m.
  • Cinemark Grand Prarie Movies 16
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • AMC The Parks at Arlington 18
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Cinemark Music City Hall and XD
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • AMC North Park 15
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Cinemark USA Cedar Hill
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Cinemark Lancaster-Desoto 14
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Cinemark West Plano and XD
    • 7:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

For additional showings and to purchase tickets, visit Selena25Anniversary.com.

This article tagged under:

SelenaJennifer LopezSelena Quintanilla-Perez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us