‘Selena' Rereleased in Theaters This Week to Celebrate Film's 25th Anniversary

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the late Selena Quintanilla Perez's self-titled biopic, fans can head to the movies this week for its limited rescreening.

The classic 1997 film was released just two years after Selena’s tragic death and features Jennifer Lopez playing the titular singer showcasing her unforgettable music and love for her fans.

The Tejano singer was just 23-years-old when she was killed in a financial dispute with her manager Yolanda Saldivar who, after receiving a life sentence, will be eligible for parole in three years.

"Selena" was not only a gift to her fans, but also helped catapult Jennifer Lopez's career in film and just last year, the film was inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

On Twitter, the official page for Selena announced the one-week screening and even shared some clips from behind the scenes.

Mark your calendars and rediscover the incredible story of one of America’s brightest stars! “Selena” The Movie appearing nationwide starting April 7th in theaters. pic.twitter.com/jqA0iZjFg0 — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) March 21, 2022

North Texans can catch the screening in theaters from April 7 to April 14 at the following limited locations:

Cinemark North East Mall 18 and XD: 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m. 10:30 p.m.

LOOK Cinemas - Northwest Highway: 7 p.m., 9:55 p.m.

Harkins Southlake Town Center 14 7 p.m.

Cinemark Grand Prarie Movies 16 7:30 p.m.

AMC The Parks at Arlington 18 7:30 p.m.

Cinemark Music City Hall and XD 7:30 p.m.

AMC North Park 15 7:30 p.m.

Cinemark USA Cedar Hill 7:30 p.m.

Cinemark Lancaster-Desoto 14 7:30 p.m.

Cinemark West Plano and XD 7:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m.



For additional showings and to purchase tickets, visit Selena25Anniversary.com.