dfw restaurant week

Reservations Begin Monday For DFW Restaurant Week. Here's Where to Eat Dinner For a Good Cause

NBCUniversal, Inc.

DFW Restaurant Week is almost back to full speed in 2021.

The annual event, with a 20% cut given to local charities North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope, kicks off Aug. 6 with about 100 restaurants participating.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In 2020, just over 90 restaurants participated in a late, scaled-back version of Restaurant Week. But in 2021, the event, in its 24th year, is back to normal fanfare, offering special menus throughout August.

The Scene

DallasNews.com 15 hours ago

Monday Is ‘Reservation Day' for DFW Restaurant Week

Dallas Jul 10

‘Men of Change' Showcases Revolutionary African-American Men

Fixed-menu dinners will cost either $39 or $49 per person. A two-course lunch will cost $19 per person.

Reservations opened Monday, and according to Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich, reservations for the hottest places in town can fill up fast.

Here's a list of the 99 restaurants participating in 2021's DFW Restaurant Week:

  • 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse in Far North Dallas
  • 3Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails in Dallas’ West End
  • 400 Gradi in downtown Dallas
  • Al Biernat’s — on Oak Lawn Avenue and Spring Valley Road
  • Arthur’s in Addison
  • Asador in Dallas
  • B&B Butchers in Fort Worth
  • Billy Can Can in Dallas’ Victory Park
  • Bistecca in Lewisville
  • Bonnell’s in Fort Worth
  • Bulla Gastrobar in Plano
  • CityWorks — in Frisco and Fort Worth
  • Classic at Roanoke
  • Corrientes 348 in downtown Dallas
  • Culpepper Steak House in Rockwall
  • Dee Lincoln Prime in Frisco
  • Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Uptown Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano
  • Del Frisco’s Grill in Uptown Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano and Southlake
  • Dragonfly in Hotel Zaza in Uptown Dallas
  • Ebesu Robata and Sushi in Plano
  • El Bolero in Dallas’ Design District
  • El Patio Tex Mex in Lewisville
  • Enrique Tomas in Dallas
  • Fachini in Highland Park
  • Fire Oak Grill in Weatherford
  • Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge in Fort Worth
  • Fogo de Chao in Addison, Plano and Uptown Dallas
  • Grace in Fort Worth
  • Hawthorn in downtown Dallas
  • III Forks in Frisco
  • Il Pastaio inside Eataly at NorthPark Center in Dallas
  • Jalisco Norte in Dallas
  • Javier’s in Uptown Dallas
  • Kirby’s in Southlake
  • Kona Grill in Plano and inside NorthPark Center in Dallas
  • La Pizza & La Pasta inside Eataly at NorthPark Center in Dallas
  • Lavendou in Dallas
  • Lawry’s in Dallas
  • Mac’s on Main in Grapevine
  • The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas
  • Melting Pot in Addison and Fort Worth
  • Mercury Chophouse in Arlington
  • Mexican Bar Company in Plano
  • Monica’s Tex Mex Cantina in the Cedars in Dallas
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas
  • Moxies in Uptown Dallas, Plano and Southlake
  • Musume in the Dallas Arts District
  • Next Bistro in Colleyville
  • Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas
  • Niwa Japan BBQ in Deep Ellum
  • Nonna in Highland Park
  • Oak in Dallas’ Design District
  • Oceanaire in Galleria Dallas
  • Overeasy in the Statler in downtown Dallas
  • Pakpao Thai in Dallas’ Design District
  • Piccolo Mondo in Arlington
  • Primo’s Mexican Kitchen in downtown Dallas, North Dallas and Uptown Dallas
  • Randy’s Steakhouse in Frisco
  • Restaurant 506 in Arlington
  • Rise in Fort Worth
  • Salum in Uptown Dallas
  • Sfereco in Lewisville and in the Statler in downtown Dallas
  • Silver Fox in Fort Worth and Richardson
  • Sloane’s Corner in downtown Dallas
  • St. Martin’s Wine Bistro on Lower Greenville in Dallas
  • Stirr in Addison and Dallas
  • Stock & Barrel in Oak Cliff
  • Table 13 in Addison
  • Terra inside Eataly at NorthPark Center in Dallas
  • Texas de Brazil in Addison, Fort Worth and Uptown Dallas
  • YO Ranch Steakhouse in Dallas’ West End
  • Tommy Bahama in Plano
  • Toro Toro in Fort Worth
  • Tulum near Highland Park
  • Twigs American Kitchen in Grandscape in The Colony
  • Wicked Butcher in Fort Worth
  • Windmills in Grandscape in The Colony
  • Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Uptown Dallas
  • Yellow Rose Steak & Chophouse in Flower Mound

This article tagged under:

dfw restaurant weeknorth texas food bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us