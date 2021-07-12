DFW Restaurant Week is almost back to full speed in 2021.

The annual event, with a 20% cut given to local charities North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope, kicks off Aug. 6 with about 100 restaurants participating.

In 2020, just over 90 restaurants participated in a late, scaled-back version of Restaurant Week. But in 2021, the event, in its 24th year, is back to normal fanfare, offering special menus throughout August.

Fixed-menu dinners will cost either $39 or $49 per person. A two-course lunch will cost $19 per person.

Reservations opened Monday, and according to Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich, reservations for the hottest places in town can fill up fast.