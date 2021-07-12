DFW Restaurant Week is almost back to full speed in 2021.
The annual event, with a 20% cut given to local charities North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope, kicks off Aug. 6 with about 100 restaurants participating.
In 2020, just over 90 restaurants participated in a late, scaled-back version of Restaurant Week. But in 2021, the event, in its 24th year, is back to normal fanfare, offering special menus throughout August.
The Scene
Fixed-menu dinners will cost either $39 or $49 per person. A two-course lunch will cost $19 per person.
Reservations opened Monday, and according to Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich, reservations for the hottest places in town can fill up fast.
Here's a list of the 99 restaurants participating in 2021's DFW Restaurant Week:
- 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse in Far North Dallas
- 3Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails in Dallas’ West End
- 400 Gradi in downtown Dallas
- Al Biernat’s — on Oak Lawn Avenue and Spring Valley Road
- Arthur’s in Addison
- Asador in Dallas
- B&B Butchers in Fort Worth
- Billy Can Can in Dallas’ Victory Park
- Bistecca in Lewisville
- Bonnell’s in Fort Worth
- Bulla Gastrobar in Plano
- CityWorks — in Frisco and Fort Worth
- Classic at Roanoke
- Corrientes 348 in downtown Dallas
- Culpepper Steak House in Rockwall
- Dee Lincoln Prime in Frisco
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Uptown Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano
- Del Frisco’s Grill in Uptown Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano and Southlake
- Dragonfly in Hotel Zaza in Uptown Dallas
- Ebesu Robata and Sushi in Plano
- El Bolero in Dallas’ Design District
- El Patio Tex Mex in Lewisville
- Enrique Tomas in Dallas
- Fachini in Highland Park
- Fire Oak Grill in Weatherford
- Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge in Fort Worth
- Fogo de Chao in Addison, Plano and Uptown Dallas
- Grace in Fort Worth
- Hawthorn in downtown Dallas
- III Forks in Frisco
- Il Pastaio inside Eataly at NorthPark Center in Dallas
- Jalisco Norte in Dallas
- Javier’s in Uptown Dallas
- Kirby’s in Southlake
- Kona Grill in Plano and inside NorthPark Center in Dallas
- La Pizza & La Pasta inside Eataly at NorthPark Center in Dallas
- Lavendou in Dallas
- Lawry’s in Dallas
- Mac’s on Main in Grapevine
- The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas
- Melting Pot in Addison and Fort Worth
- Mercury Chophouse in Arlington
- Mexican Bar Company in Plano
- Monica’s Tex Mex Cantina in the Cedars in Dallas
- Morton’s The Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas
- Moxies in Uptown Dallas, Plano and Southlake
- Musume in the Dallas Arts District
- Next Bistro in Colleyville
- Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas
- Niwa Japan BBQ in Deep Ellum
- Nonna in Highland Park
- Oak in Dallas’ Design District
- Oceanaire in Galleria Dallas
- Overeasy in the Statler in downtown Dallas
- Pakpao Thai in Dallas’ Design District
- Piccolo Mondo in Arlington
- Primo’s Mexican Kitchen in downtown Dallas, North Dallas and Uptown Dallas
- Randy’s Steakhouse in Frisco
- Restaurant 506 in Arlington
- Rise in Fort Worth
- Salum in Uptown Dallas
- Sfereco in Lewisville and in the Statler in downtown Dallas
- Silver Fox in Fort Worth and Richardson
- Sloane’s Corner in downtown Dallas
- St. Martin’s Wine Bistro on Lower Greenville in Dallas
- Stirr in Addison and Dallas
- Stock & Barrel in Oak Cliff
- Table 13 in Addison
- Terra inside Eataly at NorthPark Center in Dallas
- Texas de Brazil in Addison, Fort Worth and Uptown Dallas
- YO Ranch Steakhouse in Dallas’ West End
- Tommy Bahama in Plano
- Toro Toro in Fort Worth
- Tulum near Highland Park
- Twigs American Kitchen in Grandscape in The Colony
- Wicked Butcher in Fort Worth
- Windmills in Grandscape in The Colony
- Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Uptown Dallas
- Yellow Rose Steak & Chophouse in Flower Mound