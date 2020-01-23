food

#NationalPieDay: Where to Find Free Pie in North Texas

By Sarah Blaskovich

(Dallas Morning News - Courtesy of Norma's Cafe)

For more than a decade, Norma’s Cafe has celebrated National Pie Day by giving away free slices of its Mile-High Pie, no purchase necessary. All five restaurants continue the tradition on Jan. 23, 2020.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, you’re invited — encouraged, even — to go get a slice of pie. It’s National Pie Day, and several restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth are ready to celebrate.

Norma’s Cafe, a 64-year-old diner that has grown to five restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, is perhaps the most consistent celebrator of such a day, having handed out free pie for more than a decade. This year, all five Norma’s Cafes are handing out free slices of Mile-High Pie starting at 10 a.m. and while supplies last. Customers can choose coconut, chocolate, lemon, chocolate-peanut butter or Oreo. No purchase necessary.

Go here to read the rest of the story from our partners at Dallas Morning News.

foodNorth Texas
