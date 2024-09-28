Meow Wolf has spooky plans for October, including a new exhibition in Houston

October is spooky season at Meow Wolf Grapevine. The immersive art experience presents The Cosmic Howl, Meow Wolf’s second annual celebration of all things fall.

Starting Oct. 11, Meow Wolf Grapevine will be infused with the eerie energy of the season with The Real Unreal in its most paranormal form. On select days, the exhibition will come alive with "Howl States," moments when the art installation itself takes on a life of its own, surprising visitors with dynamic takeovers and unexpected twists. This will include special in-exhibition missions to complete for never-before-seen activities and activations within The Real Unreal. From roaming performers to exclusive merchandise and family-friendly activities, Meow Wolf’s Cosmic Howl has something for everyone, whether they are interested in thrills or the chills.

"We’ve seen so much excitement around this event from the North Texas community," said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz, "and we’re sure that this year’s Cosmic Howl will be even more unforgettable. There’s no better way to get into the spirit of Halloween than by exploring the unknown, and no better place to do that than through The Real Unreal."

Meow Wolf Grapevine/ Cesar Santos There's something for everyone at Cosmic Howl.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s Cosmic Howl events and special spooktacular editions of classic Meow Wolf events include:

Pumpkin Painting Workshops (Oct.11, 18, 25): Get creative with spooky-themed pumpkin painting sessions, perfect for families and art enthusiasts alike (Paid event).

(Oct.11, 18, 25): Get creative with spooky-themed pumpkin painting sessions, perfect for families and art enthusiasts alike (Paid event). Creature Feature Saturdays (Oct. 12, 19, 26, 6:30 p.m.): Immerse yourself in eerie performances featuring strange creatures that bring the Halloween spirit to life.

(Oct. 12, 19, 26, 6:30 p.m.): Immerse yourself in eerie performances featuring strange creatures that bring the Halloween spirit to life. Art Jam Cosmic Howl Edition (Oct. 13, 20, 27): Join us for a family-friendly art jam session with a twist with hands-on activities for children throughout the exhibition.

(Oct. 13, 20, 27): Join us for a family-friendly art jam session with a twist with hands-on activities for children throughout the exhibition. Game Nights (Tuesdays, Oct.15, 29, 5 p.m.–9 p.m.): Unwind with friends over themed games that challenge your wits and bring out the festive spirit.

(Tuesdays, Oct.15, 29, 5 p.m.–9 p.m.): Unwind with friends over themed games that challenge your wits and bring out the festive spirit. Adulti-Verse (Thursdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Dive into the darker side of Meow Wolf with late-night events featuring live music, immersive experiences, and in-exhibit bars for guests 21+.

(Thursdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Dive into the darker side of Meow Wolf with late-night events featuring live music, immersive experiences, and in-exhibit bars for guests 21+. Cosmic Howl Party (Thursday, Oct.er 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Cap off the month with the ultimate Halloween celebration during our Adulti-Verse Halloween Edition, a night of spooky surprises and eerie entertainment.

Visitors can learn more and make reservations on Meow Wolf Grapevine’s website.

Halloween marks the opening of Meow Wolf Houston's Radio Tave, Meow Wolf’s newest permanent immersive exhibition in Houston's historic Fifth Ward. Meow Wolf’s fifth interactive art experience is an explorable radio station that will transmit visitors to unexpected frequencies and propel guests into the next chapter of the ever-expanding Meow Wolf Universe.

At Radio Tave, visitors will step into an exhibition where an entire radio station has been transported to another dimension, revealing a labyrinth of paths, portals, and hidden doors, all filled with interactive mysteries for guests to solve. The space features dozens of rooms, designed by more than 100 artists—over 50 of whom are based in Texas.

Meow Wolf/Tarick Foteh Meow Wolf Houston opens Oct. 31.

Radio Tave introduces a cast of new characters, and observant fans will spot familiar themes and appearances from beloved figures in Meow Wolf’s universe. Guests can also enjoy a cowboy dive bar and restaurant, venue space, and a gift shop as part of the experience.

“Houston is a powerhouse of creativity, and our artists and collaborators have been channeling that electric energy into this exhibition for years,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “They've taken it to the next level, capturing the city's vibrancy in every corner of the experience. We can't wait for you to step inside and explore it for yourself.”

Among the spaces within Meow Wolf Houston is Obsidiodyssey. Created by Santa Fe-based artist Janell Langford, Obsidiodyssey is Langford’s second permanent installation with Meow Wolf following her celebrated installation ‘CJ's Temporal Lobby’ at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe.

Obsidiodyssey features a series of spaces that represent different stages of the creative process. Visitors will join Langford's iconic character CJ, an art director tasked with creating the perfect music video for Fantastrophe, a godlike pop star wrestling with the limits of her ego.

"I wanted to make an experience that takes guests through the ebb and flow of darkness and joy that comes with putting your whole self into works of art,” said Langford. “For me, making art can be the most beautiful, euphoric thing in the world; but often, getting it out requires facing many of my demons. I hope this journey I've put before our guests resonates with creatives across the artistic spectrum."

Meow Wolf Houston/Imani Thomas Janell Langford created Obsidiodyssey for Meow Wolf Houston.

This six-room meta-installation offers a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with the creative journey in real-time, from storyboarding in CJ's Studio to navigating the challenges of Insidiopolis, an alley inspired by film noir style that symbolizes the artist’s fears and anxieties.

Visitors will also encounter interactive elements such as paint-by-number experiences, a clock that plays with the perception of time, and a final celebration at Fantastrophe’s House Party, complete with an interactive DJ booth. Through these interactive moments, Langford explores the balance between ambition and vulnerability, creativity and fear, and offers a poignant reflection on the artistic process.

Following its opening on Oct. 31, Meow Wolf Houston will be open every day of the week. The general public can purchase tickets beginning Oct. 1.

"The visuals and soundscapes of Radio Tave are on another level. Visitors will be immersed in a rich, multi-sensory experience that invites them to explore a world that feels both vast and deeply personal," said Meow Wolf Senior Creative Producer Susie Cowan.