The NBA Finals have caused at least one concert at the American Airlines Center to be rescheduled.

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' has to chill for a few weeks.

The American Airlines Center took to social media to say the concert that was supposed to be on June 11 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 26.

Mavs!! #Finalsbound 🤘🏽

Due to the NBA finals schedule, Megan Thee Stallion’s show at American Airlines Center on June 11th has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 26th . All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.



See you soon Dallas Hotties!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NhD3qhmVBh — American Airlines Center (@AACenter) June 6, 2024

The Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on their home court June 12.

The superstar's fans, known as "Dallas Hotties," were quick to respond.

Some fans questioned the need to move the June 11 concert, others asked why the NBA Finals weren't moved, some fans even asked who will pay for their flight changes.

The American Airlines Center said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.