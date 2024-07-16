Local culinary workers facing tough times get new support

A new partnership will give thousands of culinary workers in North Texas a safety net when times get tough.

Two foundations joined forces to get financial help and mental health services to food and beverage workers.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation started an emergency relief fund program in response to COVID-19 in 2020. To date, the foundation has distributed more than $100,000 in emergency assistance grants to Fort Worth area food and beverage workers impacted by public health issues that limit available work in the community.

Four years later, the need continues for workers impacted by the ups and downs of life.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Extra support will now come from Southern Smoke, a national nonprofit founded by an award-winning chef in Houston.

"The emergency relief is for anybody in the food and beverage industry that has a need that arises an unforeseen need whether it's a house fire or a tornado or just a change in their circumstances. So we're happy to, to add this partnership. They are set up to do this. They have caseworkers on staff that really can dig in and get you the right amount of money. They may give you more than you asked for if they look at your pay stubs and bills and find that you qualify for that," said Julie Eastman, the foundation's executive director.

The Fort Worth foundation will continue to host events to raise funds that will stay local. The biggest fundraiser is the Food Worth Food + Wine Festival which occurs in the spring.

"It's a two-fold things for us," Eastman said. "If you're in our area, our local funds stay local. The things we give, stay local, but anybody can give and, and it can help anybody in the nation basically."

The support from Southern Smoke extends beyond Tarrant County and includes no-cost mental health services through a program called Behind You in collaboration with the University of North Texas in Denton.

Southern Smoke was founded in 2015 by James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd. It has distributed more than $12.1 million directly to people in the food and beverage industry in need via the Emergency Relief Fund.

Applicants are eligible for funding every 12 months. To qualify, you must be experiencing an unforeseen crisis and currently be employed within the food and beverage industry, working at least 30 hours per week for a minimum of six months.

Types Of Crises Include:

Accident

Change of circumstance

Housing Crisis

Medical/dental issue

Natural disaster

Victim of crime or violence

To learn more and see if you qualify for financial support, please click the link here.

Culinary workers can attend an information session on Tuesday, July 16. It's at 3 p.m. at Whiskey Ranch, 2601 Whiskey Ranch Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76119.