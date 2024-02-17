In WaterTower Theatre's ‘Ann', a legendary Texas governor's voice can still be heard

Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards died in 2006, but her legendary wit and remarkable story live on in Ann, now playing at WaterTower Theatre in Addison through Feb. 25.

Emmy Award-winning actor Holland Taylor originally wrote and starred in the one-woman show in 2013. In 2022, Taylor revised the script chronicling Richards’ story, reflecting the humor, complexity, and leadership style of the woman who dominated Texas politics in the early 1990s.

Susan Sargeant directs the WaterTower Theatre production with Morgana Shaw playing Richards. Shaw is no stranger to one-woman shows. She has played Bette Davis in a touring production of All About Bette by Camilla Carr for several years.

Sargeant and Shaw talk about the relevance of Richards’ story, what the politician and Bette Davis have in common, and what Richards might think of today’s political landscape.

NBC DFW: Holland Taylor recently updated this script. How is it different from the original script?

Susan Sargeant (SS): Any changes to the 2022 version of the script are minimal. Holland Taylor made it clear when we spoke, that it was just a word here or there and some punctuation corrections. The play is the same script that was originally conceived and performed by Holland Taylor.

NBC DFW: Why is Ann Richards‘ story still relevant today?

SS: Ann Richards was a trailblazer for women in government especially in the State of Texas. The women who are prominent politicians today stand on the shoulders of women like Ann Richards. She demonstrated the basic fundamentals of what a public servant is called to do.

This quote from her address at the Democratic National Convention in Texas in 1988 captures the essence of Ann Richards and her approach to leadership in government: “We’re not going to have the America that we want until we elect leaders who are going to tell the truth — not most days but every day.”

Morgana Shaw (MS): Ann Richards’ story has shown me and reminded me that I have a voice that matters. We all need to know and be reminded of our own power.

To change things, we have to speak up and support each other, standing up for fairness. Her story is powerful, funny, and still very relevant today, especially when it feels like our voices don’t count.

NBC DFW: Morgana, you have played Bette Davis for several years. Do Ann and Bette have anything in common?

MS: Absolutely!!! Bette Davis and Ann Richards were both very strong, passionate, motivated women who were not afraid to fight the system and for what they believed in, regardless of the consequences!

NBC DFW: What do you appreciate about Holland Taylor’s approach to Ann Richards as a woman and a politician?

SS: Holland Taylor said that she really was inspired by Ann Richards as both a woman and a politician and thought of this theatrical endeavor as a public service. Holland Taylor also mentioned that she wanted to render a ‘no holds barred’ portrayal of Ann Richards.

As for myself, I voted for Ann Richards back in the 1990s. I am excited to be directing this production for WaterTower Theatre which provides a great role for an actor. Holland Taylor has done a marvelous job of capturing the chapters of Ann Richard’s life, including her firebrand humor.

NBC DFW: If Ann Richards were alive today, what would she think of Texas’ current political landscape?

SS: The issues in the play that Ann Richards was dealing with during her tenure as governor (1991- 1995) are still present on the current Texas political landscape... gun control vs. gun rights, abortion, the prison system, ethics in politics, etc. These are issues that Ann Richards was passionate about. I believe that Ann Richards would be sorely disappointed that Texas (and the national political stage) is so polarized by partisanship.

On Ann Richard’s tombstone in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas is a quote from her inaugural address on January 15, 1991: “Today we have a vision of Texas where opportunity knows no race, no gender, no color - a glimpse of what can happen in government if we simply open the doors and let the people in.”

