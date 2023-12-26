Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's All-Western Parade expected to set historic records in 2024

What to Know The first All-Western Parade hit the streets of Fort Worth in 1898.

The parade will not feature any motorized vehicles.

Parade participants come from across the United States and Mexico include riding clubs, law enforcement, horse-drawn vehicles, bands and marching groups.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is set to run Jan. 12 - Feb. 3, 2024, and organizers say the All-Western Parade is expected to break records.

An estimated 3,000 horses are expected to participate in the parade which beats the previous record of 2,800 set in 2023.

"The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade is really a sight to behold with a wonderful cross-section of Western tradition combined with a celebration of the city's strong Charro and Escaramuza culture," said parade Co-Chairman Phillip Stutts. "The TCU marching band always kicks off the parade with lots of energy and we're especially excited to honor law enforcement for all they do to protect our state and community."

The event which steps off in Downtown Fort Worth on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. will pay tribute to law enforcement agencies from across the state.

In addition to Fort Worth's own police department mounted unit, other mounted law enforcement units to be included are the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande and Laredo sectors, the Texas Department of Public Safety Capital Police, Dallas County Sheriff's Posse Reserves, Midland County Sheriff's Department, Tarrant County Sheriff's Department and the cities of Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Lubbock and McKinney.

Civilian sheriffs' posses from across the state will be recognized, as well, for their support of these agencies through search and rescue, fundraising and community awareness.

PARADE ROUTE

Parade-goers are invited to line the parade route which begins at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street, proceeds south through Sundance Plaza to 9th Street, turns west on 9th Street to Houston Street, then flows north on Houston Street and ends back at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

All-Western Parade Route (Courtesy FWSSR.com)

TICKETS

The parade is free to the public. Reserved seating is also available for $20 at Sundance Square Plaza and includes face painters and balloon artists or for $12 seats in front of the Convention Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance at FWSSR.com/All-Western-Parade or by calling 817.502.0011.

Tickets purchased on or after January 1 will be WILL CALL only and must be picked up at the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street. Parade tickets will not be mailed after January 1 and will not be available online after January 11th. Fees apply to all orders ($2 order fee, $4.50 mail fee).