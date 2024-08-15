Foodie 411: State Fair Food, Pumpkin Spice Season and Fieri in Fort Worth

Foodie 411 is back after NBC 5 aired the Paris Olympics and here is all the foodie news you need to know.

The State Fair is still more than a month away, but Dallas food writer Sarah Blaskovich is already trying out the State Fair food. Here's what

The 10 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists were announced last week, and every single one of them was tasted around dawn for an early-morning press conference. More news is coming about all the new food at the State Fair, but after some taste tests, the cotton candy bacon is seriously delicious, there is a corny dog like never seen before, and there's a drink in the finalist round.

In one week, a panel of judges will pick 3 winners among the 10 finalists. This event is not open to the public but more details on which items win next Thursday will be be available and you can find that at Dallasnews.com/food.

It's still mid-August, but it's already Pumpkin Spice season. 7-Eleven released a Pumpkin Spice Slurpee on Aug. 1. I've tried it, and it really doesn't taste much like pumpkin or spice. But if you're a Slurpee fan, it might be worth trying. Now, the reason Pumpkin Spice Season is even a thing is because of Starbucks, and the coffee company is expected to release their fall drinks later this month.

There was news out of Fort Worth that Guy Fieri visited a beloved burger joint.

Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives TV show has helped make hole-in-the-wall restaurants popular all over the country. That happened in 2009 to Fred's Texas Cafe, after the spiky-haired chef put them on national TV. Well, Guy Fieri RE-visited Fred's this year for his spinoff show Tripe D Nation. Tune in on Aug. 23 to see Fred's get a spotlight again on Food Network.