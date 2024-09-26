Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich joins NBC 5 for Foodie 411 with news on a brunch spot seeing a surge in business thanks to a TikTok influencer, the owner of The Old Monk's plans for expansion and, of course, State Fair of Texas food and drink.

Garden Cafe is a small restaurant in East Dallas that's kind of a little secret, but a TikTok influencer made a video about it a few weeks ago, and now everybody in town knows about it and wants to eat there. The co-owner said he's happy for the boost in traffic but it's delightfully unexpected. So if you want to eat at Garden Cafe, you should make a reservation.

The Old Monk in Dallas is an Irish pub: a reliable place with good food and drinks. After being open on Henderson Avenue in Dallas for 26 years, the owner is opening a second Old Monk in Oak Cliff. It opens in a few weeks. And the bar's owner is opening a second bar later in 2025 called Killmac's next to The Old Monk in Oak Cliff.

The writers at DallasNews.com/Food will be at the State Fair of Texas when it opens at 10 a.m. to eat all the famous new foods. By the end of the first day they will rank the best to worst dishes. Blaskovich plans to start with Fried Burnt Ends. DallasNews.com/statefair will be your home for all things fair food.

There's a new beer at the State Fair of Texas -- Mustard Beer. It'll be sold at Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs stands and at Martin House Brewing's taproom in Fort Worth. It's a beer brewed with yellow mustard, and in the spirit of whacky state fair foods, Mustard Beer ranks pretty high.

