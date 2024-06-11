Comedian, Dallas native B. Simone returns home for comedy tour with special guests

Comedian, actress and entrepreneur B. Simone will bring her first-ever headlining theater show to North Texas on June 13.

The comedian is no stranger to North Texas.

Simone was born in Dallas as Braelyn Simone Greenfield, raised by her grandmother, graduated from Skyline High School, left to pursue comedy in Atlanta.

Her rise to prominence began after becoming a hit on social media, with now over 5.6 million Instagram followers. She secured roles in feature films and dozens of appearances on networks like BET, VH1 and MTV, and most recently, opening for Martin Lawrence's comedy tour.

From being a long-standing member of the Wild ‘N’ Out cast to breaking the internet multiple times with her comedic banter, she’s now taking her talent to center stage in her hometown on Thursday, June 13, at the Majestic Theater.

She hit the mall earlier this week to hype her show and try to get it sold out.

Simone says there is nothing like coming back home and being amongst the ones who supported her early on in her career, which is why she has chosen Majestic Theater — the last remnant of the city of Dallas’ entertainment center, located on Elm Street in the heart of the city — as her first headlining event.

“I’m super excited to be back home where my life started. This is such a full circle moment, and I couldn’t be more proud of myself for my resilience,” Simone said.

As a thank you from one Dallasite to another, B. Simone will use the second half of her show to preview the first live version of her newest podcast, “Let’s Try This Again,” announced in 2024, following the dissolution of the “Know For Sure” podcast.

In her podcast she shares personal stories that show a life with trauma and pain, yet the resilence that's helped Simone bounce back again. In an episode titled, B Simone's Emotional Tribute to Her Younger Self, she reads letters she wrote to herself in 2019 and again for her birthday in April.

“I have always been so innovative in the culture and this is something that I am trying to do differently. Bringing two worlds together, stand-up & podcasting. My stand-up & my podcasts on one stage will be a night to remember. This Dallas show will be the beginning of something absolutely amazing & groundbreaking,” said Simone.

The comedy show will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday and tickets are still available.