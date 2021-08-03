Fair Park

Christmas Light Maze ‘Enchant' is Coming to Fair Park

The Christmas event is returning to North Texas after a 2018 showing in Globe Life Park

Enchant-Christmas-The-Great-Search
Enchant Christmas

Enchant announced its return to the North Texas Tuesday.

After the Christmas light maze and village was held in Globe Life Park in 2018, Enchant will be held in Fair Park from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2.

"It's only right that one of the biggest and brightest holiday events in Texas comes to the home of some of the biggest events in Texas," Peter Sullivan, the general manager of Fair Park, said. "We're looking forward to hosting this world-class holiday experience."

The event includes an ice-skating trail, a light maze called "The Great Search," a market with food, drinks and holiday gifts from local vendors and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Performers, vendors and sponsors who wish to participate in Enchant can apply on their website here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Ticket details will be announced in September, Enchant said in a press release.

This article tagged under:

Fair ParkChristmasEnchant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us