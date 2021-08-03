Enchant announced its return to the North Texas Tuesday.

After the Christmas light maze and village was held in Globe Life Park in 2018, Enchant will be held in Fair Park from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2.

"It's only right that one of the biggest and brightest holiday events in Texas comes to the home of some of the biggest events in Texas," Peter Sullivan, the general manager of Fair Park, said. "We're looking forward to hosting this world-class holiday experience."

The event includes an ice-skating trail, a light maze called "The Great Search," a market with food, drinks and holiday gifts from local vendors and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Performers, vendors and sponsors who wish to participate in Enchant can apply on their website here.

Ticket details will be announced in September, Enchant said in a press release.