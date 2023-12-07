Chris Stapleton brings ‘All-American Road Show' to Arlington in 2024

Country singer Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” tour to North Texas next summer, along with special guests the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Marcus King.

The show will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, 16-time CMA winner and 15-time ACM winner, released his latest album, the 14-song "Higher" on Nov. 10.

Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards—his seventh time earning the award, extending the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, in February, he performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

Stapleton will be in Kansas City and Los Angeles on both sides of his North Texas date. He has only one other Texas date scheduled when he wraps up the North American tour with a show at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Aug. 24, 2024.

Tickets general sale begin Dec. 15 at noon at chrisstapleton.com/tour. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.