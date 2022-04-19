Dallas

Bush Sisters Release New Book, Host Book Signing in North Texas

By Matt Jackson

Former First Daughters and Texans Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush released a new children's book on Tuesday.

Former First Daughters and Texans Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush released a new children's book on Tuesday.

"The Superpower Sisterhood" tells the story of an only child who becomes friends with two sets of sisters.

They all have normal powers on their own, but when together they have "super" powers.

The Bush twins are going on a book tour and they will be making two stops in North Texas.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

They will be at Barnes and Noble at the Parks Mall in Arlington on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

Jenna and Barbara will make a second stop in North Texas at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. Auditorium seating is already sold out; overflow tickets are available here.

This article tagged under:

DallasJenna Bush HagerGeorge W. Bush Presidential Center in DallasBarbara Pierce Bushbook tour
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us