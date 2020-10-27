Dallas

Bloody East Dallas Halloween Scene Draws Attention

The Halloween decoration at one house in the M Streets are so gory we have to blur it

By Allie Spillyards

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It's hard to miss the bloodied scene of dummies hanging from the roof and littering the front sidewalk of Steve Novak's house in the M Streets in Dallas.

The artist said it's been a project four years in the making that all started with a zombie projector and has evolved to include about 20 gallons of fake blood.

CAUTION ADVISED: Click here to see the decorations for yourself, but you've been warned it's gory!

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 26

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Flower Mound 2 hours ago

Flower Mound Firefighter Deploys to Hard Hit El Paso to Help in COVID-19 Battle

In total, he estimates he's spent several hundred dollars on the decorations that have become something of a neighborhood staple.

Each year, he devotes three to four days assembling it.

Amid this year's pandemic, he briefly considered skipping the holiday.

He then decided this year, his faux murder scene may be more important for morale than ever before.

"All of my neighbors were begging me to. So it did kind of seem important, that people wanted some festivities," said Novak.

Not everyone in the neighborhood is a fan.

Novak said each year, Dallas Police receive at least one complaint and respond to his house.

Still, he has no plans to stop.

Next year, he plans to add on even more.

This article tagged under:

DallasHalloween
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us