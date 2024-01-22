concerts

Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits' tour, but it's complicated

The Canadian singer-songwriter announced tour dates for 2024, but some Texas fans are feeling left out

By Lucy Ladis

Avril Lavinge took to social media to announce her "Greatest Hits" tour dates on Monday.

Out of the 27 dates that span across North America, the punk-pop star will not be coming to Texas.

Which had fans saying what the hell?

Under Lavigne's post on Instagram, several people were asking for Texas tour dates.

The tour will feature the greatest hits from all of the singer's albums and even some special requests, the caption stated.

Several bands will be joining Lavigne on her tour, including Simple Plan who was with her on her very first tour.

