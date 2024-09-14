Sixteen arts groups you can support on the 16th annual North Texas Giving Day

It’s the most generous time of the year and more than 400 North Texas arts and humanities organizations are looking for support on North Texas Giving Day. In honor of the online giving event’s sweet 16, check out these 16 North Texas cultural institutions, many with new seasons beginning this fall. Giving continues through Sept. 19.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art Dario Robleto: The Signal is on view through October 27 at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

AMON CARTER MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

The Fort Worth museum has multiple exhibitions on view right now, including Drawn to Nature through Sept. 29, and Dario Robleto: The Signal through Oct. 27. Opening Sept. 27 is Cowboy, an exhibition reexamining the popular mythologies surrounding the image and concept of the cowboy.

"Each year, I am blown away by the generosity during North Texas Giving Day at the Carter and beyond. North Texas Giving Day is a wonderful initiative that highlights the amazing work our non-profits are doing across DFW. It is a privilege to be one of the many institutions that benefit from the generosity of our community, and we are so thankful for all of those who donate to the Museum each year. By giving to the Carter, you help us celebrate and preserve the beauty and diversity of American creativity for all to enjoy for generations to come,” said Andrew Walker, the Carter’s Director.

AVANT CHAMBER BALLET

Avant Chamber Ballet’s 2024-2025 season begins with the company’s world premiere of The Princess and The Pauper at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District Sept. 21 and 22. Featuring projections by Lightware Labs, the ballet’s story is inspired by the original book by Mark Twain titled The Prince and The Pauper.

Jordan Fraker The Princess and The Pauper opens Avant Chamber Ballet's 2024-2025 season.

“Avant Chamber Ballet is a company that was built on grassroot support from small donors and NTGD continues to be the most meaningful fundraising day of the year for us. The direct support from our community goes right back to help bring free dance classes, performances and programs to the people of Dallas,” said Katie Puder, Avant Chamber Ballet’s Artistic Director.

BRUCE WOOD DANCE DALLAS

There’s a lot of new things going on at Bruce Wood Dance Dallas this fall. The new season begins Nov. 15 -17 with Touch but there’s even more new about the dance company.

“It's a new year with a new name and a new goal! Bruce Wood Dance Dallas is aiming to gather $30,000 on this North Texas Giving Day to grow our impact locally with dynamic, high-caliber performances and to expand our educational offerings. This year we have added open company classes, single-day intensives and the Bruce Wood Dance Excellence Awards to our community programs in an effort to increase development, foster arts engagement and highlight individuals who are making a difference in the flourishing dance scene,” said Joy Bollinger, the company’s Artistic Director.

Sharen Bradford Bruce Wood Dance Dallas is inaugurating a new name this season.

DALLAS CHAMBER SYMPHONY

Having released its debut album this summer, Dallas Chamber Symphony will start its season Oct. 15 with a movie in concert of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger.

“We are grateful for the generous support we receive on North Texas Giving Day. Our donors put DCS musicians on stage, in classrooms, and out in the community. They help us to continue expanding our international music competition, which gives valuable opportunities to young artists. It takes a special person to contribute their time, talents and treasure to someone else. I am excited and humbled by the growth our ensemble is privileged to enjoy because so many in Dallas recognize the value of great music and invest in it,” said Richard McKay, Dallas Chamber Symphony’s Music and Artistic Director.

Dallas Chamber Symphony Dallas Chamber Symphony's 2024-2025 season opens in October.

DALLAS MUSEUM OF ART

Even as the Dallas Arts District museum prepares to undergo a major renovation, the Dallas Museum of Art has several exhibitions on view including The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse, When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History and Frida: Beyond the Myth.

Kimberly Richard The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse includes nearly 90 works from the Dallas Museum of Art's holdings, including a wall of paintings by Claude Monet.

DALLAS OPERA

The Dallas Opera’s 2024-2025 season begins with Verdi’s La Traviata, running Oct. 18-27 at the Winspear Opera House. Yaritza Véliz, Chilean soprano and winner of last year’s Emerging Stars Competition at the San Fransisco Opera, will play Violetta Valery.

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

As the orchestra’s new President and CEO, Michelle Miller Burns, begins her tenure Sept. 23, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is preparing to present Wagner’s Ring Cycle, beginning Oct. 5.

DALLAS THEATER CENTER

Dallas Theater Center’s new season opens with Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running Oct. 11 – Nov. 3 at the Wyly Theatre in the Dallas Arts District.

“At Dallas Theater Center, our goals are to secure the essential resources needed for us to continue to create Tony Award-winning theater in Dallas and to welcome thousands of students to DTC as participants in our education and community engagement programs,” said Kevin Moriarty, Dallas Theater Center’s Executive Director.

“Donations on North Texas Giving Day are used to hire teaching artists for the free, year-round workshops that we offer for people of all ages through our Department of Public Works, demonstrating our belief that theater is the birthright of everyone in a democracy. Donations also support our Project Discovery program, which provides free tickets, pre-show workshops, post-show talkbacks and bus transportation for high school students to experience professional theater for the first time. And donations support the nationally-recognized professional artists who choose to live and work in Dallas, creating world-class productions for and with our community.”

“For instance, a gift of $125 provides support for a high school student to see an entire season of plays at DTC. But any size gift matters, because it demonstrates our community’s belief in our vision of theater for all.”

Karen Almond Dallas Theater Center produced a community pageant production of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

FORT WORTH OPERA

Fort Worth Opera’s 79th season begins with Little Women, an opera in two acts by Mark Adamo. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, the opera will run Nov. 22 and 24 at the Scott Theatre in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The first symphonic concert of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s 2024-2025 season is Mozart & Strauss, playing Sept. 27 – 29 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. The concert features Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni, Zemlinsky’s Sinfonietta, and R. Strauss’ Eine Alpensinfonie.

OUTLOUD DALLAS

Outloud Dallas, a youth arts nonprofit, will present SEE ME, a play devised and directed by Ruben Carrazana, Sept. 27 – Oct. 5 at the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. Supported by the Eisemann Edge Initiative, the show is based on stories collected from the community, reflecting the perspectives of a generation raised in a hyper-connected world with unprecedented access to technology.

Grown Media Shakespeare Dallas' fall show is Julius Caesar.

SHAKESPEARE DALLAS

Shakespeare Dallas’ fall show is Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, running Sept. 13 - Oct. 15 at Samuell-Grand Park in Dallas. T.A. Taylor takes on the titular role.

“Participating in North Texas Giving Day allows us to tap into a stronger fundraising network. Our goal is to raise $50,000 and the funds we raise support accessible Shakespeare in the Park, integrated school programs, and adult enrichment. Our school programs are vital. They introduce 12,000 students annually to Shakespeare’s works in a fun and engaging way. The funds from North Texas Giving Day help us expand these programs and reach even more young minds,” said Jenni Stewart, Interim Executive & Artistic Director

STAGE WEST THEATRE

As the Fort Worth theater closes The Importance of Being Earnest, Stage West Theatre kicks off its 46th season with Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, running Oct. 17 – Nov. 3.

“Stage West Theatre hopes to raise $30,000 this 2024 NTXGD. Our season begins October 1 and the dollars given on this day are 100% the first seeds from which everything in our season grows! That means gifts today set the foundation for initiatives like our Design Apprenticeship Program which gives up-and-coming designers a leg up on the ladder to becoming a professional designer. Thanks in advance to everyone who is part of this impactful joyous day of giving!” said Dana Schultes, Stage West Theatre’s Executive Producer.

Evan Michael Woods Paul T. Taylor plays Lady Bracknell in Stage West's production of "The Importance of Being Earnest."

THEATRE THREE

Theatre Three’s 2024-2025 season begins with Lawrence D. Cohen and Dean Pitchford’s Carrie: The Musical. Based on Stephen King’s novel, the show runs at the Uptown theater Oct. 3 – Nov. 3. Last year, Kat Edward’s the theater’s Managing Director, talked about why North Texas Giving Day is her favorite time of the year.

VERDIGRIS ENSEMBLE

CONVERGENCE, Verdigris Ensemble’s first concert of its eighth season, runs Sept. 13-15, 2024 at AT&T Performing Arts Center's Hamon Hall. The season’s theme "TRANSCEND" is described as exploring “our unique cultural, geographic, and interpersonal identities and ties to the world we surround ourselves with.”

“This year, our goal is to raise $30,000. We’ve already received $15,000 in matching funds, so every dollar you give is doubled. With your help, we can further accomplish not only the creation of new musical works centered around our community but also investment into student outreach in southern Dallas through our education initiatives. By donating to Verdigris, you are quite literally fostering the next generation of culture in Dallas,” said Sam Brukhman, Verdigris Ensemble’s Artistic Director.

Verdigris Ensemble Verdigris Ensemble's 2024-2025 season begins in September.

WATERTOWER THEATRE

The Addison theater company will begin its 2024-2025 season with Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, running Nov. 6 -17, but only after undergoing a significant transition. In an email to patrons and supporters for North Texas Giving Day, WaterTower Theatre announced the Town of Addison received a plan from Odyssey Associates, an arts management and fundraising consultant, to increase programming at the Addison Conference and Theatre Center, the theater’s longtime home. The plan calls for a 40% cut in the Town of Addison’s support for the theater and requires WaterTower Theatre to move out of the administrative offices, box office, props, costume, scene shop and other areas of the theatre center beginning Oct. 1.

“WaterTower Theatre genuinely needs your support as we transition into a new chapter for the theatre. While the Addison Theatre Center remains our home for most of our programming, with our town as our strongest supporter, a new season brings new opportunities, including a strategic plan to acquire our own office and rehearsal space,” said Shane Peterman, the theater’s Producing Artistic Director. “Every dollar counts as we stand together to uphold this theatrical institution here in North Texas!”

Give now: North Texas Giving Day