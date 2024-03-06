Taylor Swift fans reveal NFL's ‘hottest' players – Did your fave make the cut?

Taylor Swift's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has recently taken over social media and news headlines.

But have you ever wondered which NFL players Swifties find the most attractive?

Well, the experts at BetUs did, and they surveyed more than 500 Taylor Swift fans to determine which NFL players they found most attractive.

The survey asked respondents to rank NFL players on a scale of 1 to 10, with one being the least attractive and 10 being the most attractive. The results were quite interesting, revealing which players Swifties found most attractive and which teams stole the spotlight.

According to the survey, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked fifth as the hottest player in the league.

The new father of a baby girl received an average score of 5.44, which was lower than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (5.52) and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (5.56).

Surprisingly, Taylor's current beau, Kelce, came in second place with an average score of 5.79. Who could possibly be cuter than the "Karma" singer's love interest?

Swifties rated 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa the hottest NFL player in the league, scoring 6.02 out of 10.

Swifties ranked the Top 10 most attractive NFL stars in the league. (BetUs)

Which NFL team is considered the most attractive?

According to Swifties, the Kansas City Chiefs were the most attractive team overall, with an average score of 5.5. The survey also revealed that other teams that caught fans' attention were the Green Bay Packers, who scored 4.9, and the Los Angeles Rams, who received a score of 4.8.

In true Taylor fashion, the top three most attractive players come from teams known for their signature red jerseys: the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Arizona Cardinals.

What NFL player position is considered most attractive?

Anyone who is interested in dating football players should know that Swifties suggests considering tight ends as potential partners.

The study said tight ends are perceived as the most attractive positions on the field, with an average score of 5.1. Additionally, Swifties declared Travis Kelce and Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears the most attractive tight ends.

Defensive linemen also scored high in attractiveness in the survey, with an average score of 4.93, and notable players such as Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald, and Arik Armstead.

Quarterbacks like Dak Prescott came in fourth, scoring a 4.7 overall.

The complete list of NFL players and methodology can be found on the site.