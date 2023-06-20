Netflix brings ‘Black Mirror' to life, launches parody website

Warning: this article may contain spoilers for Black Mirror episode "Joan is Awful."

The first episode of the new season of Netflix's Black Mirror depicted a story that shows what happens when you accept the "Terms and Conditions" without reading them.

The episode follows a woman, Joan, who realizes that the streaming service "Streamberry" has created a show based on her life, dubbed "Joan is Awful." Later, Joan finds out that the show is perfectly legal, as she granted "Streamberry" permission to use her name and likeness when she accepted the terms and conditions.

In promoting the new season, Netflix launched a website that replicates the experience.

Sign up for Streamberry today! https://t.co/cIARZVSlIf — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) June 20, 2023

The replica website takes you to a page that prompts you to click the button "Make Me Awful" which then directs you to enter your name and upload a photo.

The last step is to accept the terms and conditions.

But not so fast, as the terms specify "irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide" use to portray you in connection with the experience without any compensation. Weird, right?

However, Netflix does bold print that you can withdraw your acceptance by emailing exeprience@netflix.com and that it's meant for entertainment purposes only, falling short of a fully fledged Black Mirror episode.